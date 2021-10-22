Agatha Moreira says that Secret Truths 2 platinum hair is ‘inviable’ – Famous

Agatha Moreira with platinum wires (photo: Disclosure)

the second season of



secret truths 2



debuted on



Globoplay



and, since then, it has been one of the most talked about subjects of the



twitter



. One of the protagonists of the plot



Agatha Moreira



, who is again in history with the role of



Giovanna



, daughter of



Alex



(Rodrigo Lombardi).

The actress’s look has drawn as much attention as the hot scenes in the soap opera. However, Agatha Moreira stated that it is very difficult to keep your hair platinum. It is worth remembering that the actress’ character appeared in the first season with long, wavy and dark hair. However, in the new weave, the famous one has short, platinum hair. Even though her look is making a big hit, the ‘new blonde’ revealed that changing her color has its downsides.

“There’s no way to maintain it, it’s going to fall in one piece. It’s already falling. There’s nothing to do. Until they’ve been lasting well, longer than we thought. No matter how careful you are, there are things that go beyond our care,” said the actress in an interview with the newspaper



Extra



.

“There has to be the continuity of the soap opera, it requires retouching all the time. When a person does a hair like that, they don’t retouch it every 15 days. It’s different. Retouches all the time. It’s a lot of work. 30. It’s very difficult. But I didn’t have a problem with adapting or getting used to it. As soon as I did it, I loved it. It felt like I had this hair for a long time,” explained the actress.

Moreira also spoke about the fear of radicalizing his look to live the character: “Of course when you receive the news you get desperate. Will it be good? Oh, my God. The two wonderful characters, I already knew, mother soothed,” he commented.