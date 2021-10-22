Agreement guarantees R$1.8 billion in investments for 6 airports in 5 states

Photo by Apcs78, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia





The airports of Goiânia (GO), Palmas (TO), São Luís (MA), Imperatriz (MA), Teresina (PI) and Petrolina (PE) will have their infrastructure and operational capacity transformed by receiving, over the next three decades, investments totaling R$1.8 billion.

The resources were guaranteed by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Infrastructure (MInfra) and the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), which formalized a contract with the CCR Group for the management of the six air terminals. The concession contract was signed this Wednesday (20), at Santa Genoveva Airport, in Goiânia (GO).

The CCR Group formed the Companhia de Participações em Concessões (CPC) consortium and presented the winning proposal for the Central Block – which brought together these airports – in the largest civil aviation auction held in the country, in April, during Infra Week. The premium in relation to the minimum bid (R$8.14 million) was 9,156.01%. “This event enshrines a movement that started back there. Today, we signed a contract resulting from a historic auction, held in the midst of a pandemic that put the aviation sector to the ground. In Brazil, 91% of our fleet was on the ground. CCR gave a clear demonstration of what it means to believe in the country”, highlighted the executive secretary of MInfra, Marcelo Sampaio.

“We are talking about R$1.8 billion that will be invested in these six airports in the coming years, generating more than 30,000 jobs in the period. And that makes us very happy, especially since we had the number of unemployed increasing significantly in the pandemic. So, these 30 thousand jobs encourage us a lot”, he added.

EXPANDED CAPACITY – According to Anac, the six airports in the Central Block transported around 7.3 million passengers in 2019. The forecast is that this movement will increase to 9.5 million passengers in the first year of the concession, reaching 22.5 million in the 30 years of the contract’s validity. The number represents an increase of 208%.

“In the coming months, we will have a transfer of these assets from Infraero to CCR. We know how important it is to see a solid group, with more than 20 years in the infrastructure market, consolidating itself as the largest airport operator in the country. Now, with this block, there will be 17 airports under the responsibility of CCR, which will handle 25% of our passengers, 47 million users in total”, said Marcelo Sampaio.

At first, the company should improve the operational standards of the terminals, with actions that range from renovating bathrooms to offering free internet to travelers. Then, within 36 months from the date of effectiveness of the contract (Phase IB), the concessionaire must carry out specific investments in each airport, in addition to adapting the current infrastructure to provide the service.

HISTORICAL RESULT – “We held an airport auction in the midst of the biggest aviation crisis in the world. And it worked. Investment in airport infrastructure is fundamental for our strategy to grow civil aviation and generate employment in our country”, added the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas.

According to the minister, the R$ 1.8 billion of planned investments should translate into better services for the user, in addition to reformulations that include expansion of passenger terminals and security areas; modernization of boarding bridges, equipment and landing and takeoff runways; increase in operational capacity, aircraft yards and taxiway, among other items.

WHAT’S NEXT – In April, 22 air terminals grouped into three blocks, Central, North and South were auctioned during the sixth round of airport concessions. South; R$1.8 billion in the Central and R$1.48 billion in the North. The total collection in grants reached R$3.3 billion.

The Federal Government is now preparing to carry out the 7th and final round of airport concessions, with an auction of 16 terminals, led by Congonhas/SP (Bloco SP-MS-PA), Santos Dumont/RJ (Bloco RJ-MG) and Belém /PA (North Block II). Together, the 16 airports to be granted in 2022 are responsible for processing 39.2 million passenger arrivals and departures and 26% of passengers who paid air tickets in the Brazilian air transport market in 2019. R$ 8.8 billion are foreseen. in investments in projects after the concession. Preliminary studies for the 7th round are in the public consultation phase – the process is conducted by Anac.

“The Federal Government has already auctioned 34 airports. By the end of 2022, the forecast is to grant another 16 airports. In other words, in three years, we will have carried out 50 airport auctions”, stated Tarcísio. The Ministry of Infrastructure’s goal is to close the year with R$ 100 billion contracted and reach the R$ 260 billion mark foreseen in infrastructure by 2022.

In addition to the executive secretary of MInfra, Marcelo Sampaio, the president of Infraero, Brigadier Hélio Paes de Barros; the CEO of ANAC, Juliano Norman; the National Civil Aviation Secretary, Ronei Glanzmann; representatives of the Government of the State of Goiás and the City of Goiânia, as well as directors of the CCR group and the CEO, Marco Antonio Cauduro.

Information from the Ministry of Infrastructure



