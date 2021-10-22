Aid of R$ 400 covers only 13% of a supply, says truck driver leader | Economy

The R$400 diesel allowance promised by President Jair Bolsonaro covers only 13% of the full supply of a truck – an average of around 80 liters for a capacity of 600 liters. This is what informs, in a statement, the president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, the “Chorão”.

In the communication groups of truck drivers, other testimonies with similar content circulate. In one of them, a driver from Cuiabá calculates that only the readjustments scheduled to take place until November 1st – the date for which a stoppage of the category is scheduled – will increase his monthly expenses with supply by around R$ 1,800. With that, your monthly expense will go to R$17,000.

At a stop at the station on Thursday, truck driver Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, director of the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), disbursed R$ 819.52 for 177.002 liters of diesel. “Tomorrow there’s another one of this one”, he said.

It is because of these figures that aid, far from being received as a relief, has been called “alms” in trucker communication groups. “It’s another ‘unlit balloon’ for the category to collect promises from the government that he helped to elect”, complains Chorão.

They want changes in Petrobras’ pricing policy. “We want stability in fuel prices, a cushion to ease volatility, a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy, special retirement from twenty-five years of contribution and, above all, we want respect and compliance with Law No. 13,703/ 2018, known as the Minimum Freight Floor Law”, lists the president of Abrava.

In theory, the readjustments in the price of diesel are restored to truck drivers, with the revision of the minimum freight floors. But since 2018, truck drivers have complained about the lack of supervision in complying with the minimum freight floor.

Petrobras’ pricing policy was the main driver of the historic stoppage that took place that year, during the Michel Temer government, when the country collapsed in supply.