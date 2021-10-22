Airplane dumps ‘rain of excrement’ in English garden that lives near airport

Credit, Getty Images

The English tend to worry a great deal about the weather, but a man from Berkshire, west of London, has specific reasons for worrying about the sky.

He was relaxing in his garden when he was “hit very unpleasantly” by human waste that fell from an airplane.

The “rain of droppings” occurred in mid-July, but it has just surfaced. Speaking to The Royal Borough Of Windsor & Maidenhead aviation forum, Councilwoman Karen Davies said she was contacted by a taxpayer and was “horrified” to learn of the “terrible” incident.

She explained that “the entire garden of the house, its umbrellas and the man himself were all covered” in excrement.