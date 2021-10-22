Airplane pours rain of excrement into English garden

A man in southern England was recently hit by human excrement that fell from an airplane. How dangerous is that and how likely are we to be the next target of a feces and urine attack?

The English tend to worry a great deal about the weather, but a man from Berkshire, west of London, has specific reasons for worrying about the sky.

He was relaxing in his garden when he was “hit very unpleasantly” by human waste that fell from an airplane.

The “rain of droppings” occurred in mid-July, but it has just surfaced. Speaking to The Royal Borough Of Windsor & Maidenhead aviation forum, Councilwoman Karen Davies said she was contacted by a taxpayer and was “horrified” to learn of the “terrible” incident.

She explained that “the entire garden of the house, its umbrellas and the man himself were all covered” in excrement.

So how did this happen? And do we all need to keep looking at the sky?

What happened?

The man lives in Windsor, a town famous for housing a castle owned by the British royal family. But the region is also close to the flight route to Heathrow, the largest of the five airports serving London.

“I know that a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes,” Davies said. “But what fell this time wasn’t frozen and the whole man’s garden was splashed in a very nasty way.”

Planes landing at Heathrow regularly fly over Windsor Image: Getty Images

“He was in the garden at the time, so it was a really horrible, horrible experience. We hope this never happens to any of our residents again,” she added.

Another adviser, John Bowden, called the incident “a chance in a billion”.

He suggested that the hot weather meant that the excrement could have “fallen like a more ‘fluid’ item”.

How does this happen?

Aircraft toilets store human waste in special tanks, which are usually emptied as soon as the plane lands.

But international aviation authorities recognize that leaks can occur during flights.

The BBC spoke to aviation expert Julian Bray about how such a hailstorm could come about.

“Modern aircraft have a vacuum toilet, so they are very safe and well sealed. The problem is the vacuum junction between the toilet mechanism and the storage tank,” says Bray.

“But it is not possible to have a 100% tight seal, as a little flexibility is needed, as the aircraft goes through various pressure levels.”

“What seems to have happened is that when the aircraft was reaching land at 1,800 meters high, the pressure changed. There was a leak and unfortunately the gentleman in this garden – not forgetting his two umbrellas – was hit by this material,” says Bray.

Are such leaks common?

Airplanes usually follow each other to land on a line at the time – here, an airplane flies through the turbulence caused by what’s ahead Image: Getty Images

“Fortunately, this is a very rare occurrence. It used to happen a long time ago. This thing called blue ice used to fall more often,” Bray said.

This mass of excrement is called ice blue rather than any other color simply because it is a mixture of urine and disinfectant, he explained.

“It used to happen, not very regularly, but it did happen. It used to fall like some kind of chunks of ice. It wasn’t very nice,” he added.

A man who saw one of these blue ice falls, Paul de Iver, described his experience to the BBC.

“I was leaving Princess Margaret Hospital and an Air Canada jet flew over Heathrow,” explained Paul. “And some ice from the bathroom fell off the aircraft chassis and cut two or three branches off a pine tree about ten feet in front of me.”

Paul considers himself lucky to be alive and thinks the Berkshire resident should consider himself lucky too.

“I think the man who was hit by the rain was very lucky, because if it was the blue ice, he would have died,” he said.

Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority told the BBC in 2016 that around 25 drops of “blue ice” are reported each year on the 2.5 million annual flights over UK airspace, but this, of course, it happens everywhere.

international incidents

Among the “victims” of an “involuntary evacuation from an airplane” are some unfortunate partygoers in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Joe Cambray of Levittown told a local TV station that his stepdaughter’s 16th birthday party was ruined when “something nasty rained down at the party.”

Fortunately, the canopy they put up for the party protected most of the guests.

An ice ball that landed on a village in northern India’s Haryana state in January 2018 is believed to have been frozen human excrement that leaked from an airplane.

The 10 kg piece of ice landed in the village of Fazilpur Badli with a “great crash”.

A local official told the BBC that some residents thought it was an “extraterrestrial” object. “I heard they took samples home,” he said.

The 10 kg piece of ice fell in the village of Fazilpur Badli in northern India Image: Guargaon Police

The Times of India reported that a 60-year-old woman was actually hit by a suspicious soccer ball-sized block of blue ice in December 2015.

In India, as in many other countries, it is considered good luck when a bird poops on a person, but as the unfortunate Indian woman discovered, there is nothing to celebrate when you are hit by other types of droppings that fall from the sky. .

She suffered a serious shoulder injury, but eyewitnesses say she didn’t die only because the ice ball landed on the roof of a house before hitting her.

spreading the risk

Bray has good news for Windsor’s victim: Air authorities are changing the way planes approach airports.

“They’re going to do what they call a funnel system. Right now, it’s a linear system and all the planes follow each other,” Bray said.

Bray says that since the planes aren’t going down a very tight route, the risk is much broader,” meaning those in the vicinity of airports can expect a reduction in these incidents.

But other people who live further away from airports can enter a danger zone.

Bray says the Windsor victim should file a claim for damages.

The airline’s name was not disclosed to the BBC, although Davies said the man had contacted the airline, which denied his plane was in the area. But later confirmed when the boy managed to identify the aircraft through an application that shows the routes of flights.

Andrew Hall, who was present at the virtual council meeting, said the victim would do the right thing if he sought substantial compensation.

“Sanitation companies are fined millions for pouring sewage into rivers,” he said. “When an aircraft dumps excrement on people’s heads, I think it’s something even more heinous, frankly.”

Davies said that the resident decided not to file a claim for compensation.

“Obviously he wouldn’t do it because of some garden umbrellas, so he kind of had to accept it,” she said.

The BBC contacted the UK Civil Aviation Authority for comment, but received no response after several days.

Another source reluctant to discuss this matter is the man himself who was the target of this latest stool storm. Despite the keen interest of British tabloids in his story, he has adamantly refused to discuss the details.

It seems that the British inclination to discuss what is falling from the sky has its limits.