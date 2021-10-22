Alec Baldwin: Actor shoots a scenic gun on a film set kills director of photography

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Alec Baldwin is a co-producer of the film ‘Rust’, which was being filmed in New Mexico

A woman died and a man was injured after actor Alec Baldwin fired a scenographic gun on a movie set in the US state of New Mexico.

According to police, Baldwin fired the gun during the filming of Rust, western set in the 19th century.

The woman — identified as 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins — was taken by helicopter to hospital but failed to resist her injuries and died.

The man — identified as the 48-year-old director Joel Souza — was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was receiving emergency care — but no details were released about the severity of his injuries.

A Baldwin spokesman told the AP news agency that the incident involved a misfire of a scenographic weapon.

The incident took place at Rancho Bonanza Creek, a well-known filming location, and police are still investigating the case — no charges have been filed so far.

Playback of this video format is not supported by your device. Video subtitle, Aerial images show the film set where the incident took place.

In a note to the AFP news agency, a spokesman for the Santa Fe sheriff said that Baldwin had spoken to detectives.

“He came voluntarily and left the building after finishing the interviews,” said the spokesman.

According to his personal website, Hutchins was from Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle.

She studied journalism in Kiev and filmmaking in Los Angeles, and was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer magazine in 2019.

She was director of photography for the action film Archenemy, 2020, directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer.

“I’m so sad to lose Halyna. And so furious that it can happen on a set,” Mortimer said in a tweet.

In a statement, the International Cinematographer Guild said Hutchins’ death was “devastating news” and “a terrible loss”.

“The details are not clear at the moment, but we are working to find out more and we support a full investigation into this tragic event,” said association president John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine.

Police said sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Rancho Bonanza Creek around 1:50 pm local time after receiving an emergency call about gunshots fired on set.

Baldwin co-produces the film and plays Rust, an outlaw whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder.

The eldest of four brothers, all actors, Baldwin has starred in numerous television and film roles since the 1980s.

He has won numerous awards for his role as Jack Donaghy on NBC’s 30 Rock. And his portrayal of former president Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live also earned him critical acclaim and a third Primetime Emmy.

Case is not unheard of

Incidents like Thursday’s fatal shooting on the film set in Rust are extremely rare, but not unheard of.

Real firearms are often used in filming and are loaded with blank bullets — cartridges that create a flash and a bang without firing a projectile.

In 1993, Brandon Lee — the 28-year-old son of the late martial arts star Bruce Lee — died on the film set after being accidentally shot with a prop gun while recording a death scene for the film. The crow.

Later, it was found that the weapon used had already fired a real bullet that caused a cartridge to lodge in the barrel. When the blanks were later fired, the cartridge was dislodged and released.

In light of this Thursday’s events, Brandon Lee’s sister Shannon tweeted:

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the incident in Rust. No one should be killed by a gun on a movie set. Point. “