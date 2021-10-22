Alec Baldwin: Actor shoots a scenic gun on a film set kills director of photography

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is a co-producer of the film ‘Rust’, which was being filmed in New Mexico

A woman died and a man was injured after actor Alec Baldwin fired a scenographic gun on a movie set in the US state of New Mexico.

According to police, Baldwin fired the gun during the filming of Rust, western set in the 19th century.

The woman — identified as 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins — was taken by helicopter to hospital but failed to resist her injuries and died.

The man — identified as the 48-year-old director Joel Souza — was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was receiving emergency care — but no details were released about the severity of his injuries.