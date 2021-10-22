Alec Baldwin | Brandon Lee’s sister comments on accident

The actor’s official Twitter Brandon Lee, administered by the sister Shannon Lee, reacted during the night to the news of the accident involving a scenographic weapon fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, who killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and hurt the director Joel Souza.

“Our hearts go out to the families of Halyna and Joel, and to everyone involved in the Rust incident. No one should be killed by a gun on a movie set.“, she wrote.

Brandon Lee died in a very similar accident on the set of The crow, on March 31, 1993, at the age of 28. At the time, the film crew did not notice that there was a real bullet stuck in the barrel of the stage gun fired by the actor Michael Massee against Lee’s character.

The actor, son of the legendary martial arts star Bruce Lee, died at the New Hanover hospital, in Wilmington (USA), after several resuscitation attempts and six hours of emergency surgery.

Meanwhile, the tragic incident on the set of Rust it happened this Thursday (21), during filming at the Rancho de Bonanza Creek, south of Santa Fe. According to the police report, there is no doubt that the bullet that hit and killed director of photography Hutchins it came from the scenographic weapon used by Baldwin.

Also according to authorities, the case remains under “open investigation”, but no one was arrested and no charges were filed.

Hutchins graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and had worked on several short films before working on Archenemy (2020), with Joe Manganiello. In 2019, she was named a “rising star” by the magazine American Cinematographer.