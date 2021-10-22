Alec Baldwin comments on accident that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins

Actor lamented what happened.

When using a scenographic weapon that was loaded with live ammunition, Alec Baldwin shot and killed accidentally Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the film Rust, besides hurting Joel Souza, the director of the feature. Now, after giving testimony about the tragedy, Baldwin has commented on what happened.

After the incident, authorities were immediately called to the film set. baldwin was not arrested, being sent to give a statement to try to clarify the story. Now, the police are investigating to try to understand why there was real ammunition in the weapon that would be used in the film. Speaking for the first time on the subject, the actor lamented what happened in his Twitter:

“There are no words to describe my shock and sadness at this tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother and a colleague of ours who was deeply admired. I’m cooperating with the police investigation to try to understand how this tragedy happened,” said Baldwin. “I am talking to her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and all of us who know and love Halyna.”

Halyna Hutchins he was 42 years old and considered a rising star in his field. She leaves a husband and son, as well as colleagues who used social media to express affection for the director of photography. Joel Souza, who was also injured in the accidental shooting, was discharged from the hospital, but was rescued alive at the filming location.