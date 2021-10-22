Alec Baldwin Fired Gun Killed Director of Photography During Film Shooting, Police Say | Movie theater

“The office confirms that the two individuals shot on the set of ‘Rust’ were director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and film director Joel Souza, 48, who were shot when a scenographic gun was fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin.” , details the statement.

The incident is being investigated by authorities.

According to police, the shooting took place during a scene, but it is not yet known whether it was a rehearsal or a recording. Witnesses are being interrogated.

The newspaper “New York Times” sought representatives of the actor and the production, but received no response.

Hutchins was taken by helicopter to a hospital but failed to resist her injuries.

“Detectives are investigating how and what kind of ammunition was fired,” police said.

According to sources from the specialized website Deadline, Souza was hit in the shoulder. Hutchins, meanwhile, was taken to hospital to undergo stomach surgery.

Production of “Rust” was halted.

The wild west movie starring and produced by Alec Baldwin (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect”) also stars Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”) and Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”).

Halyna Hutchins posted a video in which she talked about working on ‘Rust’

At 42, Halyna Hutchins was director of photography. She has had credits in shorts, TV productions and films since 2012, according to the IMDb website.

On her website, she listed works in films such as “Archenemy” (2020), with Joe Manganiello, “Blindfire” (2020) and “The Mad Hatter” (2021).

On Tuesday (19), two days before the incident, she posted a video on her Instagram profile talking about her work on “Rust.”