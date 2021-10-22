Alec Baldwin Kills Director of Photography in Gun Accident on Movie Set – Movie News

Accident happened during the shooting of the film Rust in New Mexico and also ended up injuring director Joel Souza.

Halyna Hutchins, director of photography, died this Wednesday (21) during the filming of the film Rust in New Mexico (United States). According to police, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a firearm on the film set, unaware that the object was loaded, and also ended up injuring director Joel Souza. The accident happened at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular production site south of Santa Fe.

Hutchins, 42, was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she unfortunately died. While Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, where he received emergency treatment for his injuries, according to the Santa Fe County Police Department. AP news agency that the incident involved a misfire of a scenographic weapon on set.

Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the film Rust.



In an official statement, the sheriff’s office reported that Halyana Hutchins and Joel Souza “were shot when a firearm was fired by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.” The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Baldwin was interrogated by investigators and was crying over the accident. “Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released,” a Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department official told Deadline. “No arrests or charges have been filed.”

Hutchins’ death was confirmed by the sheriff’s office and the International Cinematographers Guild – which represents professional cinematographers. “We received devastating news tonight that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography for a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico, has died from injuries sustained on set,” said John Lindley, president of International Cinematographers Guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, in a statement. “The details are not clear at the moment, but we are working to learn more and we support a thorough investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we regret the passing of a family member of our organization,” they commented.

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the production entity behind the film, issued a statement on Thursday night, saying the cast and crew are “devastated” and the company is cooperating fully with the investigation. “The entire cast and crew were absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the company said. “We have stopped production of the film indefinitely and are cooperating fully with the Santa Fe Police investigation. We will be providing advisory services to everyone connected with the film as we work to process this horrific event. ”

The accident is similar to the one that killed actor Brandon Lee





The accident involving Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins on Rust’s set is similar to the one that killed 28-year-old actor Brandon Lee during filming of The Raven in 1993 after an incorrectly loaded firearm was fired. The son of the late martial arts star Bruce Lee, he ended up dying on the film set after being accidentally shot with a scenographic gun while recording a death scene in production.

It was found that the weapon used during the recordings had already fired a real bullet that caused a cartridge to lodge in the barrel. So when these blanks were later fired, the cartridge was dislodged and released. For those of you who don’t know, these blank bullets are just like regular bullets, but they don’t have a projectile (the part of the ammo that hits the target), so they only make noise.