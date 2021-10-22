Alec Baldwin repeats tragedy with son of Bruce Lee 28 years ago

THE Death of Rust Film Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, after Hollywood star Alec Baldwin fired a scenographic gun on a film set on Thursday, repeats a tragedy with the same details that took place 28 years ago.

In March 1993, during the filming of the movie “The Raven”, actor Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, died in the same circumstances. Co-worker Michael Masse fired what was supposed to be a blank shot into the chest of Brandon Lee, who died at age 28.

Brandon Lee’s sister, who feeds her brother’s Twitter profile in his honor, spoke Friday after the tragedy that engulfed Alec Baldwin: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the accident in Rust. No one was supposed to be killed by a gun on a movie set. Period.”

Tragedy on film set

This Thursday, actor Alec Baldwin fired the scenographic gun that left one dead and one wounded in the US state of New Mexico, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said. Rust were the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, who were hit when a scenographic gun was fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin,” the statement said. Hutchins “was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the medical team,” the text adds.





