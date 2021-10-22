Alec Baldwin used a scenographic weapon that killed director of photography

the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who worked on the footage of the western Rust, died after being injured by the accidental shooting of what should have been a scenographic weapon used by Alec Baldwin. The star produces and stars in the film, andwritten and directed by first-time director Joel Souza. According to Variety, who confirmed the information with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, in the United States, Souza was also injured by the shooting.

The tragic incident happened this Thursday (21), during filming that took place in the Rancho de Bonanza Creek, south of Santa Fe. Hutchins, who was 42, was rescued by helicopter and taken to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to the St. Vincent medical center in Santa Fe, where he received care and is recovering from the injuries left by the gunshot. On social networks, the director of photography had been recording behind the scenes of Rust.

According to the police account, there is no doubt that what hit both Hutchins and Souza came from the scenographic weapon used by Baldwin in the filming. Both “were shot when a scenographic gun was fired by 68-year-old Alec Baldwin, producer and actor”, stated the sheriff’s department. According to authorities, the case remains under “open investigation”, but no one has been arrested and no charges have been filed.

Hutchins’ death has been confirmed by the Sheriff’s Department and the International Guild of Directors of Photography. “We received devastating news tonight that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography for a production called Rust in New Mexico, died from injuries she sustained on set.”, stated in a note John Lindley, president of the Guild, and Rebecca Rhine, executive director.

Hutchins graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and had worked on several short films before working on Archenemy (2020), with Joe Manganiello. In 2019, she was named a “rising star” by the magazine American Cinematographer.



Inspired by a story created by Souza and Baldwin, Rust tells the story of an infamous outlaw, Harland Rust (Baldwin), and the reward he has had for years on his head. When his 13-year-old estranged grandson, Lucas (Brady Noon) is sentenced to death for an accidental murder, Rust travels to Kansas to escape with him from prison. Together the two must escape the legendary US Marshal Wood Helm (Jensen Ackles) and the bounty hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang (Travis Fimmel) who follow in their wake. Long-buried secrets and unexpected family ties surface as the unlikely double struggle to survive.