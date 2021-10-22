Alexandre de Moraes determines arrest of Allan dos Santos

the minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered the preventive detention and extradition of the pocket blogger Allan dos Santos.

The arrest order was given by Moraes on October 5, and the extradition order has already reached the Ministry of Justice. Allan dos Santos is currently found in the United States.

According to the anchor of CNN Daniela Lima, the leak of the arrest warrant irritated the STF.

The request would have come from the Federal Police itself within the scope of the inquiry that investigates the creation of a criminal organization for the dissemination of false news.

Allan dos Santos is investigated in two Supreme Court investigations: one of them investigates the propagation of fake news, and the other investigates the formation of the so-called “digital militias”, groups that threaten institutions.

Moraes, in the decision that dismantled the investigation of undemocratic acts, said that Allan do Santos would have tried to “influence and provoke an institutional rupture”.

“From the privileged position with the President of the Republic and his political group, especially federal deputies Bia Kicis, Paulo Eduardo Martins, Daniel Lúcio da Silveira, Carolina de Toni and Eduardo Bolsonaro, among others, in addition to and particularly the Ten-Cel . Mauro Cesar Cid, aide to the President of the Republic, the investigation carried out by the Federal Police showed important signs that Allan dos Santos tried to influence and provoke an institutional rupture”, states the document obtained by CNN.

*In update