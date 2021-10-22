Alexandre determines the preventive detention of Allan dos Santos

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), ordered the preventive detention of the pocket blogger Allan dos Santos. The magistrate ordered the Ministry of Justice to immediately start the extradition process.

Pocket blogger Allan dos SantosReproduction/Twitter

The blogger, owner of the channel Free Tuesday on YouTube, it’s in the United States. He left Brazil and would have entered North American territory with a tourist visa, which had expired since February.

Allan, one of the closest allies of the Bolsonaro family, is investigated by the Supreme Court in two inquiries: which investigates the dissemination of fake news and attacks on members of the Court; and what identified the role of a digital militia that works against democracy and institutions in the country.

The minister ordered the Federal Police to include the arrest warrant on the Interpol list, to ensure that Santos is captured and returns to Brazil. The US Embassy was also activated.

The rapporteur also determined that all social network accounts linked to Santos and their bank accounts be blocked. Transferring money from platforms to channels and accounts, called monetization, is also prohibited.

In another decision, Alexandre authorized breaches of confidentiality on financial transactions and data on messages and e-mails since January 2020. Remittances abroad and transfers of public funds are also prohibited.

According to Alexandre, the information brought by the PF reveals evidence of the practice of criminal organization, slander, defamation, insult, incitement to crime, discrimination based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin and even money laundering.

Representations

In August, the PF asked to break banking and telematic secrecy. The Attorney General’s Office supported the measure. In September, there was a request for the decree of preventive, this time with a contrary statement from the PGR.

According to the PF’s conclusions, Allan “produces and disseminates content to attack members of public institutions, discredit the Brazilian electoral process, reinforce the polarization discourse, generate animosity within Brazilian society itself, promoting the discredit of the powers of the republic, among others crimes”.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, issued decisions in early October

Nelson Jr./STF

According to the police representation, the blogger is one of the main articulators and interlocutors of the criminal group. Among its functions would be the creation of discussion groups, the scheduling of meetings, the instigation of public agents to act against the law and the dissemination of conspiracy theories to discredit people and institutions.

The agency also highlighted the blogger’s incisive role in “articulation with public agents and national and foreign politicians, always using the appearance of journalistic coverage to validate his speech”.

In addition, Santos would hide amounts arising from criminal activity, received through the donation services of social media platforms.

For the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Araújo, “access to the records and registration data of those responsible for making donations to the channel Free Tuesday during the performance of lives on YouTube, it emerges as a relevant measure in order to unveil the particularities of the investigated situation and the extent of the criminal authorship, given that one of the suspicions that led to the opening of the investigation is precisely the use of this mechanism to disguise the possibly illicit origin and destination of resources that feed the production and dissemination of false and/or offensive news to the institutions of the Brazilian State”.

Alexander in action

The decision that decreed the preventive was handed down on the 5th. The minister considered that the precautionary measures previously imposed would have been useless. There would also be proof of the existence of a crime, sufficient evidence of authorship, reiteration of the conduct and danger caused by Allan’s state of freedom. Thus, prison would be the only way to guarantee public order.

“The power to reach its manifestations has unequivocally contributed to the animosity between the powers of the Republic and to the political polarization environment that exists in Brazil, with a real incentive for people to commit crimes due to the published narratives “, said the rapporteur.

The next day, Alexandre guaranteed the breach of banking and telematic secrecy. He considered that the necessary requirements for the exceptional measure would be present: “Having verified the absolute relevance of the measures claimed to elucidate the facts investigated, as well as the presence of the legal requirements necessary for its approval, with no other means of obtaining the necessary data, it is in case of approval of the applications”.

Click here and here to read the decisions

Pets 9,935 and 9,919