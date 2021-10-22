Aline, Dayane and Valentina dance and quote Borel

Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello and the farmer Valentina Francavilla, people of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), mentioned Nego do Borel in a special dance, after a brief conversation with Erasmo Viana, in the outdoor area of ​​the rural reality show. Borel was expelled at the beginning of the program, the funkeiro is investigated for rape.

“Your perfume is similar to Nego’s. Is it Nego’s perfume? No, right?”, asked Erasmo as he passed the people heading towards the stall. Then, the three questioned which of them would have a perfume similar to the funkeiro and the manager pointed out that it was Dayane.

“Man’s perfume”, joked the model with her colleagues in confinement after sniffing herself. Then, as they climbed the stairs back to the headquarters, the trio did a special dance and dedicated to Nego do Borel:

Flame, flame! I deny it! Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello and Valentina Francavilla

While the people danced, the cameras left the place and went to the kitchen, where MIleide Mihaile and Lary Bottino — who is also in the country and is identified as the one eliminated by the UOL poll — were cooking.

Yesterday, the expulsion of Nego do Borel was recalled by Erasmo in a chat with MC Gui and Valentina. The trio was commenting on what could lead to an expulsion from the reality show and the losses, when Erasmo cited the funkeiro’s case:

I think Nego’s thing could have been harassment too, right, I don’t know. Some kind, like that. Erasmus Viana

Expulsion

The former pawn was kicked out of the show after sleeping with Dayane Mello drunk. The funkeiro is being investigated by the Civil Police of São Paulo on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against Dayane.

Record TV stated in a statement that it mobilized “a multidisciplinary team” to analyze the denounced images, in addition to listening to Dayane and the other pedestrians for “a fair decision-making”.

“In view of the facts established, the direction of Record TV decided to withdraw Nego do Borel from the competition. All details will be clarified to the public in this Saturday’s program”, completed the statement from the station, which is still investigating whether the vacancy will be replaced.

According to information received by the UOL, pressure from sponsors and consultation with the station’s legal department weighed in the decision. Record TV stated in a statement that it mobilized “a multidisciplinary team” to analyze the denounced images, in addition to listening to Dayane and the other pedestrians for “a fair decision-making”.

