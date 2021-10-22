Aline exposes Record production’s inappropriate behavior

Aline Mineiro made an amazing revelation within The Farm 2021. The ex-panicat told, this Thursday (21) details of the minutes that passed after knowing that she would return from Farm last week. She was saved, at the time, alongside Gui Araújo. Victor Pecoraro was the one eliminated.

in a conversation with Valentina Francavilla and Sthe Matos in the kitchen, the brunette said she was in shock to learn that she would be saved. She said that she was very happy, but that she only knew how to cry and shiver while waiting for the break to end. As he didn’t see anyone around, he asked for a hug from one of the producers of the reality show on record.

“I used to cry and she said: ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry,’” reported Aline. “she said, ‘I can’t say anything.’ I said: ‘Just listen to me. Can I hug you?’. She said: ‘You can’. Very cute. She hugged me so hot, squeezed me”, completed.

The act goes against one of the main guidelines of the reality during the Covid-19 pandemic: avoid physical contact with anyone outside the confinement. This season’s protocol even provides that the presenter herself Adriane Galisteu keep your distance from the participants.

Furthermore, it is not recommended that the production have such close contact with the players, as there is a basic principle of isonomy within the program. The team is oriented to avoid any kind of contact that might seem like a privilege for the players.