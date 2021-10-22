Allies advise Guedes to save biography and leave government

Interlocutors of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes told the CNN to bet that he will not end the Jair Bolsonaro government if the Precatório PEC is approved in the way it was drafted by the political wing with the approval of the Congress’s top.

Some of his interlocutors have already advised him to save his biography and make clear the principles he defends.

The ideal moment for this would be his visit to the National Congress, where he was invited to explain his offshore. There, he would also take the opportunity to give an overview of his management in the portfolio since January 2019.

It has also been advised to make it clear that the responsibility for the difficulties encountered by the self-proclaimed liberals in Brasilia is due to the policy’s appetite for the Budget and the lack of respect for fiscal rules. Economic sources also defend that he anticipates his going to the Legislative.

The minister, according to interlocutors, was not surprised by the stampede in the ministry, even though his surroundings guarantee that he tried until the last moment to dissuade them from the idea and try one last move in the text of the PEC dos Precatórios.

But he himself has already felt tired of the Brasilia universe, especially after the revelation of his offshore. The lost debate about funding for the new social program would have reinforced this feeling of loss of conditions to manage the economy within the ideal that he defends.

In general terms, the perception is that in the areas of infrastructure and even privatization, something was possible to advance, even if much less than idealized.

But he himself had been dealing, behind the scenes, with the fiscal issue and in particular with the spending ceiling rule as a kind of “red line” and “last trench” according to one interlocutor.

That’s why his statements on Wednesday (20) that the rule could be made more flexible was seen with some surprise and much more as a nod to policy in order to demonstrate willingness to sit at the table to negotiate than a retreat in itself . The assessment in his surroundings is that the retreat made him lose the opportunity to leave the government with the new text of the PEC dos Precatórios.

That’s why now the reading in the Economy is that he should use the space he will have in the National Congress as a possible last act. Despite this perception of his interlocutors, at Palácio do Planalto, the assessment is that he will not leave the government.