Ambev, Vivo, Pão de Açúcar: meet the 10 largest debtors in Brazilian states

by

  • Thais Carrança
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Debt of companies with States totaled R$896 billion in 2019. Companies deny irregularities and say that amounts are the result of ‘divergences in the interpretation of the tax law’

The Brazilian states totaled R$ 896.2 billion in debts receivable from companies in 2019, points out an unprecedented study carried out by Fenafisco (National Federation of State and District Tax), a union that represents tax public servants.

Between 2015 and 2019, this amount of debt grew 31.4%. And the amount owed by companies to the States is equivalent to 13.2% of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product), according to the survey.

These are taxes, contributions and fines that are no longer paid by the private sector, registered as active debt after the legal deadline for payment has expired or after a final decision in a regular administrative process.

The companies deny irregularities and say that the amounts are the result of “divergences in the interpretation of the tax law” and that they still contest the obligations in court.