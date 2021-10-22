Ambev, Vivo, Pão de Açúcar: meet the 10 largest debtors in Brazilian states

Thais Carrança

Debt of companies with States totaled R$896 billion in 2019. Companies deny irregularities and say that amounts are the result of 'divergences in the interpretation of the tax law'

The Brazilian states totaled R$ 896.2 billion in debts receivable from companies in 2019, points out an unprecedented study carried out by Fenafisco (National Federation of State and District Tax), a union that represents tax public servants.

Between 2015 and 2019, this amount of debt grew 31.4%. And the amount owed by companies to the States is equivalent to 13.2% of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product), according to the survey.

These are taxes, contributions and fines that are no longer paid by the private sector, registered as active debt after the legal deadline for payment has expired or after a final decision in a regular administrative process.

The companies deny irregularities and say that the amounts are the result of “divergences in the interpretation of the tax law” and that they still contest the obligations in court.

The Atlas of Active Debt of Brazilian States was made from data from 17 States that publicly disclosed their numbers on the internet or upon request from Fenafisco. There is no secrecy on the outstanding debt, the data is public, but some States still fail in the transparency of these data, as revealed by the difficulty in obtaining the numbers.

According to economist Juliano Goularti, author of the study commissioned by the entity, the survey reveals how billions of reais in public resources are unduly in the hands of the private sector, when they could be destined for public health, education and public safety policies, for example.

“In Brazil, there is no tax crime,” says Goularti. “If you steal a carton of milk or a package of cookies, you are subject to the Penal Code. But in taxation, you do tax planning and tax avoidance and you are not criminalized.”

Tax planning and tax avoidance are maneuvers made to avoid the payment of fees, taxes and other taxes within the legality – unlike tax evasion, which has the same objective, but through illicit means.

“Right now, in Brazil, we are going through a long period of fiscal adjustment, cutting expenses and spending ceilings, to adjust public spending. But we do not see an active policy, either by the Union or the States, to recover this active debt”, he observes.

“This debt grows over time, while social problems grow in parallel: inequality, hunger”, observes Charles Alcantara, auditor of Revenues for the State of Pará and president of Fenafisco. According to him, if the debt were recovered, it would be possible to pay 11 years of Bolsa Família to the most vulnerable with a value of R$ 400.

The national average of state overdue debt recovery is around 0.6%. “This is even vexatious, the State that is so concerned with honoring the public debt, reducing health and education resources and not fighting hunger and poverty to pay its creditors, leaves the private individuals who owe the State undisturbed,” criticizes Alcantara.

Goularti believes that one of the factors that encourages companies not to pay their tax obligations properly is the recurrent performance of Refis-type programs (Fiscal Recovery Program), in which debts are renegotiated at much lower amounts and with longer terms. As companies know that there will always be a new edition of this type of negotiation, they already do their tax planning counting on this.

For Goularti, the solution to the problem of growing active debt is to tighten the grip on inspection and collection and create rules that inhibit tax avoidance and planning, such as the criminalization of these practices.

He recognizes, however, that this is challenging, as the processing of the income tax reform showed, which included a very bold anti-avoidance package, whose main measures — such as the taxation of offshore Brazilian assets and differentiated rates on dividends to havens tax — were overturned by Congress.

“The active debt is based on political and economic power relations. They are very strong lobbies and these power relations contribute to the formation of outstanding debt stocks”, says the economist. “Behind this active debt there is a set of lobbies.”

Check out the ten biggest debtors of the Brazilian states, according to Fenafisco:

1) Manguinhos Oil Refinery (BRL 7.7 billion) — Brazilian oil refinery located in the State of Rio de Janeiro. Filed for judicial recovery (mechanism used to try to avoid the bankruptcy of companies through negotiations with their creditors) in 2013. The process was closed in 2020 and the company changed its name to Refit.

2) Ambev (BRL 6.3 billion) — brewery that dominates about 55% of the Brazilian market and 26% of the world market, owns brands such as Brahma, Skol, Antarctica Stella Artois and Budweiser, in addition to soft drinks Guaraná Antarctica and Pepsi. Its controllers are billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira. Lemann is the second richest Brazilian in the world, according to Forbes magazine ranking.

3) Telefônica – Vivo (BRL 4.9 billion) — telecommunications company controlled by the Spanish Telefónica, operating in fixed mobile telephony, broadband and pay TV. Formed by the merger of former Brazilian state telephone companies.

4) Sagra Pharmaceutical Products (BRL 4.1 billion) — medicine distributor.

5) Commercial Drug Life of Drugs (BRL 3.9 billion) — drug retail chain headquartered in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

6) Tim Celular (BRL 3.5 billion) — cellular telephony company, subsidiary in Brazil of Telecom Italia.

7) Cerpa Cervejaria Paraense (BRL 3.3 billion) — traditional beer manufacturer controlled by the Seibel family. Owner of the brands Cerpa Export, Cerpa Prime, Tijuca, Draft Sound, Gold and Nevada, as well as soft drinks and Amazon Power energy drink.

8) Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (BRL 3.1 billion) — better known as Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) and controlled by the French group Casino, it operates in the supermarket business under the banners Pão de Açúcar, Extra and Compre Bem.

9) Athos Farma Sudeste (BRL 2.9 billion) — distributor of medicines under judicial reorganization.

10) Vale (BRL 2.8 billion) — Brazilian mining company that is one of the largest iron ore producers and exporters in the world. Founded in 1942 as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, it was privatized in 1997.

What companies say

BBC News Brasil sought out companies to position themselves on the study.

Vale informed that it “routinely complies with all its tax obligations”, that it “has tax discussions at the state level as a result of differences in the interpretation of the tax legislation of these entities”, and that all discussions are guaranteed or with the enforceability suspended, which confers on you the certificate of fiscal regularity in those jurisdictions.

GPA stated that it has no outstanding debt, and that all debts are under judicial discussion and duly guaranteed.

Ambev stated that “the amounts indicated are the result of discussions in which we disagree with the collection and are still in progress in the courts. Considering the company’s size and, also, because we are one of the largest taxpayers in the country, it is natural that, in sum, the value under discussion is expressive.”

TIM and Vivo chose not to comment. Refit, formerly Manguinhos Refinery, did not return to the request for placement and BBC News Brasil tried to contact Sagra Produtos Farmacêuticos, Drogavida Comercial de Drogas, Cerpa Cervejaria Paraense and Athos Farma Sudeste, but got no response.

If companies manifest themselves, the positions will be published in an updated version of this article.