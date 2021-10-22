AMD releases official patch to fix Windows 11 related issues

Two updates are needed to fix the entire problem.

THE AMD and Microsoft are now making updates available to fix the problems that were causing loss of performance on Ryzen processors on Windows 11. According to Tom’s Hardware, they are two updates. The first arrives as AMD chipset driver patch and the second will be a cumulative update for Windows 11.

The first patch fixes the UEFI CPPC2 driver (Collaborative Power and Performance Control 2), which is responsible for choose the fastest core (or preferred core) to perform certain tasks that require a single core. THE update 22,000,282 (KB0006746) from Microsoft for Windows 11, available now, fixes latency when using Ryzen CPUs L3 cache memory.

The bug found impacted performance in applications that used a core and, according to AMD, the problem was most noticeable on processors with more than eight cores and with TDP above 65W. Not that the bug doesn’t happen on CPUs with fewer cores, but who has any Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 is likely to have more problems.

The problem that is solved with the Microsoft update to Windows 11 was caused by an error that impacted the L3 cache latency and bandwidth. According to Tom’s Hardware tests, the L3 cache latency on Ryzen processors was even six times higher on Windows 11 than on Windows 10.



– Continues after advertising –

This problem in L3 cache decreases gaming performance by up to 15%, according to AMD, and even 5% in general applications, even though in Tom’s Hardware tests this difference was not significant. Both problems impact any AMD Zen+, Zen 2 and Zen 3 CPU. That is, the CPUs Ryzen 2000 to current Ryzen 5000.

If you have any of the AMD Ryzen processors from the second generation and are using Windows 11, just download the cumulative update which is now available, in addition to the AMD chipset driver from the official website. The update from Microsoft is the same one that was already available for Windows Insider that was released less than a week ago.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Tom’s Hardware