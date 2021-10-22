AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors are selected for Nvidia GeForce NOW

RTX 3080 service plan performance delivery will be the main work of the CPUs

THE OMG announced that processors Ryzen Threadripper PRO will support the new subscription plan RTX 3080 for subscribers of Nvidia GeForce Now. With the help of CPUs OMG, the new plan of GeForce Now RTX 3080 will offer a cloud gaming experience with improved graphics to users. In a press release to OMG did not say what the model is, but other sources say it is the 3955WX.

O Nvidia’s GeForce SuperPod uses the performance ofAMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX with 16 cores and 32 threads, high frequency clock speed (3.9 GHz), to support more than 39 petaflops of graphics performance. Each processor features 128GB PCIe Gen 4, high end connection and high bandwidth memory to ensure that the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 have the right technology for a comfortable and reliable experience.

“O GeForce Now SuperPod it’s the GeForce Now RTX 3080 gaming experiences are the result of more than a decade of advances in cloud gaming, which will make it possible to play at 1440p and 120 frames per second for the first time.” commented Phil Eisler, vice president and general manager of GeForce Now at nvidia. “The processors AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO have the best CPU, memory and I/O performance for our gaming load of this generation, helping to deliver a huge performance leap for gamers,” concluded Eisler.

In September it was the turn of the Netflix inform the choice of AMD processors for your servers. O AMD Epyc 7502P, 32 cores and 64 threads with a base clock of 2.5 GHz and boost to 3.35 GHz, was chosen by streaming platform. Coincidentally, the nvidia is also present in Netflix through its Mellanox ConnectX-6 DX network adapters.



GeForce Now

O GeForce Now is a service of cloud gaming in which the user plays their games, on different platforms such as Steam and Epic, through a machine on the server. Simply put, it’s like using a cloud PC gamer.

