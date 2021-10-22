American chokes during hot dog eating competition and dies

Student Madelyn Nicpon, 20, died in the United States after choking during a hot dog eating competition.

Madelyn, a top athlete and student leader at Suffern High School, where she graduated in 2019, died in a Boston hospital on Sunday, the day after choking and falling unconscious.

According to The Journal News, the competition was aimed at raising funds for Tufts University and was being held off campus.

On Sunday night, nearly 3,000 students, faculty and university staff gathered at the Gantcher Center to pay tribute to the student and player of lacrosse – a game played with clubs, very common in North America.

With candles and T-shirts with the number 2, even used by Madelyn, they held vigils and prayers.

On social networks, several of the student’s friends paid tribute and lamented the university student’s early death.

“Scooter was a true friend and teammate. She really valued her relationship with her teammates and coaches. Her reach was far beyond our team – she was a true campus connector and touched every person she met,” wrote the Madelyn’s team on Instagram.