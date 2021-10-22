American is raped in train and passengers see but do not provide help

Last Wednesday, the 13th, a woman was raped inside a train in Pennsylvania, United States. At the time of the incident, there were other people in the vehicle, but none provided help, watching the scene without interrupting the action.

According to state police, photos and videos were taken by those present at the scene. In addition, security cameras captured the moment when the man enters the train and sits next to the victim. Minutes later, after starting a conversation with her, the aggressor begins the attack, tearing the woman’s clothes.

The assault, which lasted about eight minutes, ended only after an official from the police department of SEPTA, the Pennsylvania public transport agency, got into the locomotive and rescued her.

According to The Washington Post, the rescue took place at the 69th Street Transportation station in Upper Darby, a municipality in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Andrew Busch, a spokesman for the company, lamented the lack of empathy of the witnesses, who did not call 911 – a speed-dial number for the US emergency – to ask for help to the victim. According to the man, if that had happened, the rescue would have been faster.

Fiston Ngoy, 35, the perpetrator of the crime, was indicted for crimes such as aggravated sexual assault, for containing witnesses at the scene at the time of the act. He is in prison and his bail is US$ 180 thousand, about R$ 992 thousand.

The woman, who had her identity preserved, was taken to a hospital, where medical evaluations were carried out.

