Americana chokes on hot dog contest – News

A 20-year-old American girl died last weekend after choking during a competition for who could eat the fastest hot dog in Massachusetts, USA.

Madelyn Nicpon participated on Saturday (16) in a charity contest when she choked and passed out. According to the American channel NBC, doctors were called and performed the first procedures to save the university student’s life while still on site.

Madelyn was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a larger facility in Boston, Massachusetts, where she died on Sunday afternoon (17).

The young woman’s death sensitized the community at Tufts University, where Madelyn studied and was a lacrosse athlete. About 3,000 students gathered on Sunday night with candles in a vigil to celebrate the American’s life.

“Madelyn will be remembered as a bright light, a social butterfly, an amazing teammate, a kind and generous person, a wonderful sister and daughter, and a Tufts student we can all be inspired by,” published the lacrosse team from the university on Instagram.