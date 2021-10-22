Amidst the crisis, Paulo Guedes takes a break from working hours to take a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

Minister Paulo Guedes (Photo: EDU ANDRADE/Ascom/ME)

After facing a stampede in his team and the negative reaction of the market with the possibility of the government breaking the spending ceiling, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, interrupted his work this Friday morning (22) to take a dose of boosting the Covid-19 vaccine. The chosen location was the health post in Lago Norte, a prime area of ​​Brasília, about 13 km from Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Guedes, who is 72 years old and is part of the risk group for the disease, had taken the first dose in March, with CoronaVac.

Contrary to the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, who did not get vaccinated and adopts a denial speech in relation to immunizations, the Minister of Economy defends mass vaccination as a solution for the return to normality and the country’s economic recovery.

Crisis

The current scenario, however, is one of high inflation and crisis in the financial market after the government announced that it intends to change the rule for calculating the spending ceiling, the main anchor of Brazilian fiscal policy, to finance a new social program, Auxílio Brasil. The move prompted resignations from four of its top secretaries.

The Special Secretary of Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, left the government for not agreeing with the rupture of fiscal policy with the electoral purpose. The Secretary of the Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, and two other assistant secretaries, Gildenora Dantas and Rafael Araújo, accompanied Funchal in the stampede.

