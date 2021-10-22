Ana Paula Siebert impresses the web by showing Vicky’s gigantic house

On the networks, Ana Paula Siebert publishes a video playing in the life-size doll house with her daughter

Ana Paula Siebert (33) left Internet users awestruck on Thursday, 21.

On Instagram, the digital influencer decided to show one of the toys from Vicky (1): a full-size doll’s house.

She posted a video where the two appeared entering the room and, of course, having a lot of fun inside.

“When I was a little girl, I had a little house… Inside it I lived so many pure and happy moments that I remember as if it were today… They were remarkable! For years I played with a doll, dreaming of being a mother!”, started in the subtitle.

“I always wished I had a girl and that she also had a little house… So that one day she can remember our moments together, because nothing in life is more precious than that… Every second of these moments will be forever stored in my heart”said the blonde next.

In the end, the model did not fail to thank her husband, justus (66) for the family they have: “Me in my childhood memories, fulfilling my dreams as a woman, you my girl, us, our life… My family! Our big family! Thank you Roberto Justus for so much! We love you so much!”.

Check out the video of Ana Paula Siebert and Vicky playing in the house:





