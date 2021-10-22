Ana Paula Siebert shows her baby’s 35 thousand reais dollhouse

Ana Paula Siebert, wife of Roberto Justus, showed her baby in the doll house and impressed

the digital influencer Ana Paula Siebert, wife of the presenter and entrepreneur Roberto Justus, surprised fans. She showed off the luxurious new toy her baby got! Ana and Justus are proud daddies of a little girl. Little one-year-old Vicky is the couple’s only child.

The presenter, however, has four other children. With his first wife he had Fabiana and Ricardo. Luiza, on the other hand, is the result of her old relationship with Gisela Prochaska. Meanwhile, Rafaella, aged 12, is also the daughter of TV presenter Ticiane Pinheiro.

This Thursday (21), the current wife of Justus, Ana Paula Siebert, made one tour by Vicky’s dollhouse. Mom was delighted to register the details of the toy that is in the outer area of ​​the couple’s penthouse.

The influencer filmed all the furniture in her daughter’s house! In addition to the kitchen, the place also includes a bedroom, dining room and laundry. On the porch, Ana placed two chairs with backs in the shape of butterflies and some flower vases. The item was made exclusively for baby. A model with similar size costs around 35 thousand reais, without furniture included!

“When I was a girl, I had a little house. Inside it I lived so many pure and happy moments that I remember as if it were today… they were remarkable! For years I played with a doll, dreaming of being a mother. I always wanted to have a girl and that she also had a little house. So that one day she can remember our moments together, because nothing in life is more precious than that. Every second of these moments will forever be kept in my heart,” he wrote Ana Paula Siebert.

She even took the opportunity to thank her husband. “Me in my childhood memories, fulfilling my dreams as a woman, you my girl, us, our life… my family! Our big family! Thank you Roberto Justus for so much! We love you so much!”, he concluded.

Netizens were impressed with Vicky’s new toy! “What a dream, it’s really cool as a kid being a kid. Just like in the past and always joking,” said one follower. Another said: “what a doll, I don’t have maturity”.

A fan once joked: “Vicky takes me to live with you in this beautiful little house? Cutest thing!”. Another said: “in love with the mother and daughter! Beautiful”. And another summarized: “I’m delighted! May you have a very happy childhood, health and happiness”.

