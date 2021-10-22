Analyst who hit the nail on the head that cryptocurrencies would rise 40% in September now points to 6 cryptoactives to buy in November

After the approval and launch of the Bitcoin ETF (BTC) by ProShares, opening yet another gateway for investors around cryptocurrencies, it has practically become consensus among analysts that the next BTC price target is $100,000.

For Ray Nasser, CEO of Arthur Mining, the bitcoin ETF operating on the NYSE opens the way for better quality ETFs and that reaching the $100,000 mark will still be possible in 2021.

“Bitcoin has just passed the Swiss franc in terms of market capitalization. When it hits ﹩69,000 it will become silver, and I believe that by the end of the year there is a possibility that the BTC will reach ﹩100,000 or, being even more optimistic , US﹩ 135 thousand”, he concludes.

This is the same opinion of Tasso Lago, specialist in cryptocurrencies and founder of Financial Move. For him, the market is now heading towards $100,000.

“The most anticipated ETF on the market is Grayscale’s, which will convert its US$19 billion into ETFs. With this breakout and favorable scenario for bitcoin, we will see the market heading towards 100k USD”, he points out.

Ethereum and Polkadot

However, to the extent that there is certainty about Bitcoin’s next moves, analysts diverge on which cryptocurrency will follow the rise of the BTC and rise more than 100% towards new records.

For Lago, Ethereum (ETH) is a strong candidate and has already shown that its value is strong and can keep up with the rise of Bitcoin.

“Ethereum also followed the move, at that time quoted at U$4129 and has its historical top (based on the daily chart close) in the region of U$4200. Confirming the breakout, it will have a clear path and I believe it can reach the region of $6000 and later $8000.

The analyst recalls that the ETH went through EIP-1559 and London, whose updates act to reduce the currency’s supply and have not yet reflected in the price increase, therefore, the fundamentals are strong.

Also, for him, another cryptocurrency with high potential is the Polkadot (DOT) due to its unique characteristic of Parachains.

“The DOT that will pass through Parachain Auctions and has its favorable graph towards the historic top break, which is in the region of U$48. Overall, the crypto market is extremely bullish and very favorable for another positive wave”, claims.

6 cryptocurrencies to buy

Thus, as Tasso, analyst and presenter at Altcoin Daily, Austin Arnold, indicates that cryptocurrencies linked to smart contracts are the ones with the most upside potential in this new cycle.

Arnold was right in August of this year when he published an analysis indicating the purchase of six cryptocurrencies for the month of September. Since then, his indications have risen almost as much as Bitcoin in the period.

While the BTC accumulates 54% high, the altcoins indicated by the analyst rose to 49% and none of them was in the red, with VET rising 49%, Tezos 44%, ETH 49%, Atom 12% and ADA 8%.

Now the analyst has published a new list with his nominations and which has Polygon (MATIC) as the first place, which, according to him, is gaining momentum after signing a partnership with the company DraftKings.

Arnold shares a statement from DraftKings president of global product and technology, Paul Liberman, explaining how the company is positioning itself to grow alongside Polygon.

“Although the DraftKings market is still in its infancy, we are optimistic that blockchain, NFTs, cryptocurrencies and more will present themselves as we prepare for Web 3.0 alongside Polygon and new innovations for digital collectibles. ”

Polkadot and Vechain

After Matic, Arnold highlights, like Tasso Lago, Polkadot. To justify his appointment, he points to a tweet DOT founder Gavin Wood, explaining that there are currently just under 19 million DOT tokens stored in the DOT treasury to fund community projects.

If any DOT is not used, it burns. Currently, Polkadot’s hoard is burning 239,988 tokens every month, according to Gavin Wood.

“Burnt or used, the DOT token is becoming increasingly scarce. We recently saw a spike in the price of DOT. This could be related to some exciting developments ahead, like the upcoming release of parachain and slot auctions – these parachain auctions will also take DOT out of the market. And with the first 11 parachain auctions coming to Polkadot next month, along with the 100 or more available slots to be filled, this could boost Polkadot’s presence in the cryptocurrency industry and could cement the growing status of the multichain system. ”

The third coin Arnold looks at is again the VeChain (VET). The trader points out that VeChain recently partnered with major logistics company DHL for the corporate issuance of non-fungible tokens, NFT.

“In this collaboration with DHL China, one of the first things that will allow customers to try is customizing the DHL mascot and then coining it as NFTs in VeChainThor’s blockchain solution.”

Cardano, Link and Ethereum

Next comes the Cardano Smart Contract Platform (ADA). Arnold notes that Cardano appears to be gaining more traction after partnering with satellite television provider DISH and announcing that the network has received $100 million for investments in projects focused on Cardano in Africa.

The analyst also indicates Chainlink (LINK), noting that, despite the token’s poor performance in recent months, he believes there is still a big advantage for LINK in the market, as partnerships continue to grow month by month, with 84 integrations made only in September.

“I understand, but in my opinion, Chainlink still has a lot of room to grow. Think about it: Chainlink already has a ton of great exclusive partnerships with big companies – Google and Oracle, to name two – more than 75 different blockchains already use Chainlink technology, and are used by many data feeds, including USD [dólar americano] currency pairs. That’s a solid foundation.

Finally, the analyst is also excited about the leading smart contracts platform, Ethereum, which he says is gearing up for a massive 2022.

He notes that Ethereum developers have announced that ETH is planning to transition to Ethereum 2.0 in May-June 2022, which will convert the blockchain to a proof-of-stake protocol.

“The code should be ready around February 2022. Merger with mainnet, for ETH 2.0, at least June 2022. Next year will be known as the year of ETH. That’s where the defi is [finanças descentralizadas], is where the NFTs are.

