Ancelotti’s statement that will thrill Vinicius Jr. before the derby against Barcelona

Ancelotti stated that the good phase experienced by the Brazilian striker at Real Madrid does not surprise him

O Real Madrid face the Barcelona per Laliga, at Camp Nou, next Sunday (24), at 11:15 am, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+. For the match, the coach Carlo Ancelotti count on the good phase of Vinicius Jr.

In an interview on the eve of the derby, the Italian coach stated that the big moment of the Brazilian striker is far from being a surprise.

“I’m not surprised. It’s true that he has scored more goals, which is better, but the my perception was the same before meeting him“, stated the technician in an interview with Movistar+.

In just 11 games this season, Vinicius Júnior has already reached the top scorer season with the Real Madrid shirt. There are seven goals scored.

Previously, the most he managed to swing the nets was six times. The fact occurred in 2020-21, in 49 games.