Aneel authorizes a readjustment of up to 16% in the electricity bill in Goiás, SP and DF

Prepare the pocket. The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) authorized the increase in electricity bills in three units of the Federation — Distrito Federal, Goiás and São Paulo. The maximum percentage can reach 16%. In the DF, the readjustment will be 11% for homes, and 9% for high voltage industries, as of this Friday (10/22).

The decision was taken this Thursday (10/21). According to Aneel, adding DF, Goiás and São Paulo, the increase will reach 8 million consumers.

According to Aneel, corrections were authorized because of water scarcity, inflation and variation in the dollar.

Recompositions are provided for in the concession contracts. According to Aneel, they are intended to cover the companies’ investments and expenses. The readjustments may take effect this Friday (10/22).

In São Paulo, Aneel authorized the tariff adjustment for the companies EDP and CPFL Piratininga. The readjustment takes effect on Saturday (10/23). In the case of residences, the increase will be 16%. For industries, the index will be 4%.

In Goiás, the company Enel Distribuição can readjust the value of energy by 16%, for homes, and by 14%, for high voltage industries. The increase may take effect from this Friday (10/22).

In DF, the service is offered by Neonergia Distribuição Brasília.