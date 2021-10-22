Aneel readjusts energy tariff of distributors in Goiás, Brasília and São Paulo

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved on Thursday (21) the readjustment of the energy tariffs of concessionaires Enel Distribuição Goiás, Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília (former CEB), Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz (CPFL Piratininga) and EDP São Paul. The readjustments of the first two dealerships start to take effect this Friday (22). As for CPFL Piratininga and EDP São Paulo, the new values ​​will start to be applied on Saturday (23).

For consumers served by Enel Distribuição Goiás, the average readjustment will be 16.45%. For residential consumers, the increase will be 16.37%. For those who are served in high voltage, the impact on the tariff will be 14.21%. At low voltage, the impact is 17.32%. The concessionaire serves about 3.12 million units.

The readjustment of Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília will have an average effect of 11.1%. For residential consumers, the tariff increase will be 11.69%. In high voltage, 9.16%; and at low voltage, the average impact is 11.85%. The distributor serves about 1.1 million consumer units in the Federal District.

According to Aneel, the items that weighed the most on the increase in tariffs for the distributor in Brasilia were costs with sectorial charges and with the purchase of energy, especially from neighboring countries such as Uruguay and Argentina, which are influenced by exchange rate variations.

The CPFL Piratininga tariff adjustment will have an average effect of 12.4%. For high voltage consumers, the impact is 5.69%. For low voltage, the impact will be 16.4%. Residential consumers will have an average adjustment effect of 16.31%. The concessionaire serves 1.86 million units in the state of São Paulo.

In the case of the readjustment of EDP São Paulo, the average variation will be 12.39%. For residential consumers, the increase will be 16.73%. For consumers served by high voltage, the impact is 4.41%. For low voltage, the impact will be 16.74%. EDP ​​São Paulo serves 2 million units in São Paulo.

According to Aneel, the tariff revisions are provided for in the concession contracts and “aim to achieve a balance of tariffs based on the remuneration of the companies’ investments aimed at providing distribution services” and the coverage of expenses effectively recognized by the agency.

How far does Bitcoin go? Levante specialist gives a free class on the future of cryptocurrency. Click here to watch

Related