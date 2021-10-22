Antarctica faced spontaneous fires 75 million years ago

The Antarctic continent was not always dominated by cold white colors. A survey published this Wednesday (20) in the academic journal Polar Research showed that during the Cretaceous period, 75 million years ago, Antarctica not only had forests, but also faced natural fires.



The conclusion is based on a charred piece of wood found on an expedition to the frozen continent in 2016. At the time, researchers from the Paleoantar project were exploring the Santa Marta formation, northeast of James Ross Island, when they came across the record. fossil. Despite being completely burnt on its exterior, scientists were able to use laboratory analysis to discover that the fragment was a splinter from a burned tree in the Araucariaceae family.

Several factors that can trigger natural fires, such as lightning strikes and even natural combustion itself. In this case, scientists suggest that the fire was caused by the eruption of volcanoes, which were more common at the time.



The reason for this is the movement of tectonic plates. 200 million years ago, there was a supercontinent called Gondwana, which united Antarctica with South America, Africa, India and Australia. Gradually, the land masses moved away until they reached their current positions. All this movement favored the appearance of these giant lava cauldrons and the consequent fires.

Antonio Álamo Saraiva, a researcher at the Universidade Regional do Cariri, explained, at a press conference, the importance of studies involving paleofires in a scenario of global warming we are currently experiencing. “We need all possible information about what happened in the past in order to be able to deal with the adverse environmental variations that will come in a not-too-distant time”, said the researcher.

Natural fires continue to occur in different parts of the globe, but today the incidence of fires is greater due to human actions. If in the past extreme weather events led to mass extinctions, we can already expect what the future holds – and in even shorter time intervals. No guessing: recent reports released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have shown that extreme heat events that happen once every 50 years, for example, can become 39.2 times more frequent.

In any case, Antarctica is the best place to carry out this type of paleoclimatic study, as its ecosystem was the least affected by direct human interventions. The researchers must continue studying the continent in order to understand which species existed in the region, if any of them were able to adapt to the fires, which were extinguished, among other issues. To arrive at such answers, it is necessary to return to the continent and continue searching for remnants of the green past amidst the ice