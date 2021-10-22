ANTT increases the values ​​of the freight table by up to 5.9% after diesel rise – 10/21/2021 – Market

The National Agency for Land Transport (ANTT) published this Thursday (21) an ordinance that readjusts the so-called minimum road freight table between 4.5% and 5.9%, after a rise in the price of diesel.

According to an ANTT note, the readjustment in the table is carried out whenever there is an oscillation greater than 10% in relation to the price considered in the calculations of the National Policy for Minimum Freight Floors (PNPM), according to the law instituted in 2018 after a truck drivers strike.

The variation in the increase in the values ​​in the table —considered unconstitutional by several freight contracting categories— depends on the type of cargo and the vehicle.

The minimum floor is challenged in the Supreme Court (STF), but the process is stalled in court after having entered and left the plenary’s agenda last year.

The readjustment in the table, which follows a legal determination, was carried out amid threats of stoppages by truck drivers, in protest against the price of diesel.

Also on Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro announced that the government will offer around 750,000 self-employed truckers assistance to offset the increase in diesel prices.

The average price of regular diesel at gas stations in Brazil rose 5.55% in the first half of the month compared to the end of September and more than 40% compared to the same period last year, according to Ticket Log data.

In late September, Petrobras announced a 9% increase in the average price of diesel sold at its refineries, after 85 days of stability. In the accumulated result for the year, the increase in fuel at the state-owned refinery is over 50%.