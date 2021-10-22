Anxiety, virus or intolerance? See how to differentiate causes of diarrhea – 10/21/2021

That tummy ache hits and you run to the nearest bathroom. Everyone has experienced this feeling at some point in their lives. When the stool comes out liquid and pasty, with more than three bowel movements a day, the condition is called diarrhea.

It can be caused by several reasons, such as infections by viruses and bacteria, medications, certain foods, intestinal diseases, in addition to situations of high stress and anxiety.

According to Antonio Guilherme Melo e Silva Guimarães, gastroenterologist at the AmorSaúde clinics network, a partner of Cartão de Todos, in Marabá (PA), it is difficult to discover the cause of diarrhea at first, but it is possible to detect important signs for the diagnosis.

“For example, if diarrhea appears with fever and vomiting, it is probably of the infectious type caused by a bacteria or virus. When there is no fever, the range of causes can be even greater”, he explains.

Diarrhea that occurs after drinking contaminated water or food is the most common and can be caused by bacteria, parasites or viruses. Below, find out how to differentiate them:

Of the infectious type, in this situation, diarrhea is caused by a virus —such as rotavirus— and causes an intense bowel movement, with more than three trips to the bathroom a day. It tends to last from 40h to 72h and may be accompanied by the following symptoms:

Nausea;

Colic;

Vomiting;

Abdominal distension.

In more severe cases, the patient may experience fever, stronger abdominal pain, and dehydration. In this case, it is recommended to seek medical attention to treat the problem. In light conditions, the person can keep the care at home, drinking plenty of fluids, homemade serums and opting for a lighter diet.

Also of the infectious type, bacteria, such as salmonella spp and Escherichia coli, are present in contaminated water or food. In this situation, diarrhea may appear more intense, with more than 10 bowel movements per day and it is possible that there is blood. Other symptoms may arise:

In this case, it is recommended to seek medical attention for symptom assessment and relief. Depending on the patient, medication and intravenous hydration are required.

There are other cases of people who have an intolerance to certain foods, such as lactose or gluten. In this case, when ingesting the food, quickly comes the urge to poop. Therefore, when there is no consumption of these foods, there is no diarrhea. Other symptoms may be listed in this picture; see some:

Abdominal pain;

Swelling;

Nausea;

Fatigue.

When suspecting intolerance, it is advisable to seek a physician who will carry out a thorough investigation of the patient’s health. Laboratory tests can help with diagnosis.

Irritable bowel syndrome

This is when diarrhea is not as frequent, but more sporadic and less intense. In this situation, it can also be accompanied by periods of constipation — sometimes the bowel loosens more, sometimes it gets even more “stuck”. It is also common for the patient to complain of a “swollen belly” sensation.

Because its cause is still unknown, there is no test capable of detecting irritable bowel syndrome. In some situations, its diagnosis is closed by excluding other conditions that can affect the bowel, such as Crohn’s disease.

For symptom relief, it is recommended to insert healthy habits and, mainly, take care of mental health, as the syndrome is closely related to emotions.

Nervousness, anxiety and stress affect the body in different ways. The patient may experience tremor throughout the body, tachycardia, nausea, sweating in the hands and also diarrhea. On this occasion, evacuation with softer or more watery stools tends to pass when the “too much stress” situation is over.

Therefore, it is always recommended to seek help from mental health professionals who can treat the cause.

Some drugs, such as antibiotics, can cause diarrhea because they alter the intestinal microbiota. It is something that tends to go away after using the medications. In this situation, it is important to stay hydrated and adopt a lighter diet.

pay attention to your gut

“If the person has diarrhea that does not go away or is sporadic, but persistent, they need to see a doctor”, warns André Augusto Pinto, gastroenterologist, bariatric surgeon and coordinator of the Clínica Gastro ABC (SP).

This doctor can be a general practitioner at first, or a gastroenterologist or proctologist. They are the ones who can indicate specific tests to discover the cause of diarrhea.

Finally, diarrhea in children and the elderly deserve more attention because they can become dehydrated quickly — the most common signs, in addition to diarrhea itself, are excessive thirst, dry mouth, sunken eyes, among others.

Look for assistance in the emergency room if you present the following signs: