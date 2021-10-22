Apple’s new polishing “iPano” costs R$ 219 and becomes a meme

Recently Apple launched its new products, among them are the new headphones AirPods 3 for R$ 2,400 and MacBooks Pro that reaches up to R$ 78 thousand, but what has really caught the attention of consumers is a simple cloth.

The company’s polishing cloth is being sold for R$ 219. Apple accessories always arrive in Brazil with a hefty price, but this time they surpassed themselves — you can’t even wipe them off.

But what is so special about this cloth? According to the company, the accessory is “made with a soft, non-abrasive material” and that “can be used safely and efficiently on any Apple screen.”

The Brazilian wasted no time and filled the internet with memes with puns and jokes about the play.

“Even to wipe Apple off, you have to be rich,” said one netizen on Twitter.

“I wonder if I throw him on the floor and clean my house by himself?” joked another.

And Apple, who released an old R$220.00 cloth, will it be that if I throw it on the floor will it clean my house by itself? — Gabriel Togni (@_gabrieltogni) October 19, 2021

“The Pano gives Apple is R$ 220 reais. Imagine how much the Pano Pro will cost!”

While the company claims it can be used safely on any Apple screen, the company has posted a “compatibility” list on the site, and obviously the crowd hasn’t forgiven.

Oh no man, does Apple cloth still have “compatibility” with models? Kkkkkk dude it’s A CLOTH pic.twitter.com/8alsbqzZmj — Brunno Melo (@burnbrunno) October 18, 2021

Cleaning cloths are very useful for cleaning the lenses and screens of cameras and smartphones, but usually come free with the products. But if you want to have an Apple exclusive, we have good news, you can split the value.