Are you going or staying? Paulo Guedes would have resigned, according to blog

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, resigned from his post on Thursday (21) during a discussion between the leader of the economic portfolio and President Jair Bolsonaro. The information was released by Correio Braziliense newspaper.

O minister Paulo Guedes he said he would not accept breaking the spending ceiling to afford the Brazil Aid, substitute for Bolsa Família, which has the value of R$ 400. According to the newspaper, the resignation came after the minister’s secretaries asked to be removed from their positions, as they did not agree that the benefit would be subsidized with the increase in public debt.

According to sources in the newspaper, the minister feels demoralized and does not rule out the option of formalizing his resignation today or over the next week. The request had been confirmed by four sources close to Guedes, according to the Correio Braziliense blog.

The Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, asked for their resignation. Gildenora Dantas, deputy special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, and Rafael Araujo, deputy secretary of the National Treasury, also asked to be removed from their positions.

Funchal said that the government signals a lack of commitment to fiscal responsibility, completely taking away from the credibility of economic policy. The secretaries are not against the increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil, but defend that the measure should be adopted with spending cuts and not with an increase in the public debt.

Interlocutors from Bolsonaro were already looking for names to replace minister Paulo Guedes

Earlier, journalist Valdo Cruz, from the G1, had informed that the president’s interlocutors were looking for a name to replace the leader of the economic portfolio, in case Minister Paulo Guedes resigned.

In addition to fearing that the minister himself would resign, there is also a wing of the government that was trying to convince Bolsonaro to replace him. They argued that the economics holder is very weakened and has lost credibility with the market.

The big impasse in politics now is the difficulty in finding someone who has credibility in the market and accepts the role.

the minister Paulo Guedes he had previously said that he would not leave his position, only if he was forced to take measures that would jeopardize fiscal responsibility.