‘Are you sure?’ · TV News

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will make José (Juliano Laham) a fool before announcing the second pregnancy in Genesis. After making her husband a cat and shoes in her first pregnancy, the noble will drop some clues about the new baby on the way when she sees him build a cabin for Manasseh. “Is this serious? Are you sure?”, he asked suspiciously in the Bible soap opera on Record.

The Egyptian will find the right moment to break the news when she sees Judah’s brother (Thiago Rodrigues) lost in her thoughts. “When you look at the horizon like that, are you thinking of Canaan? At the top of the valley you used to go?” the woman will probe.

“I so wanted to show you that place,” laments the governor-general of Egypt, resigned because he thinks he will never see his family again. “And you’re missing there”, the pregnant woman will continue, full of fingers, in the scenes that will be shown from the next 1st.

“Actually, I wasn’t even thinking about my homeland, but about a conversation I had with Shareder [Paulo Verlings] today”, José will point out, already with the flea behind his ear. “That’s right, but I needed to ask you a question”, will insist the character of Letícia Almeida.

“What did you do?”, the Hebrew will shoot, certain that the woman will have done another one of her own with Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira). “For now, nothing. I mean, I did it. But it was more your fault than anyone else’s,” added Pentephres’ daughter (Nando Cunha).

José (Juliano Laham) in the biblical novel

How many children does Joseph have in Genesis?

Asenath will then reveal that there is a problem in the tent that Joseph is making for Manasseh to know a little about the customs of Abraham (Zécarlos Machado) and his people. “Could you make it a little bigger?” she will ask. “If you want one too, speak up and stop stalling,” the Israeli will demand, no longer patient.

“Yeah, I hadn’t thought of it, but it’s a good idea. Would you make one for me?”, the noblewoman continues. “Yes, but it will take a long time”, complains the protagonist played by Juliano Laham.

“It’s just that I’m not asking for it,” Asenate said as he placed his hands on his stomach. “Is this serious? Are you sure?”, the good guys will ask, full of suspicion in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

José, however, will explode with happiness when he realizes that his partner will not be kidding. “Thank you, my God. When I thought you had already given me everything, you came and surprised me more,” will thank the Hebrew, in a short prayer, for the second and final heir — to be baptized Ephraim.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

