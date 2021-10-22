‘Artist’ robot stopped at Egyptian customs on suspicion of espionage | Innovation

Suspicion that an “artist” robot could be used for espionage led to her being barred for 10 days at Egyptian customs. Known as Ai-Da, the machine uses cameras, a robotic arm and artificial intelligence to make abstract paintings.
Ai-Da was created in 2019 by the British Aidan Meller, owner of the Barn Gallery, in England. He told “The Guardian” that the release was delayed because agents at the border were suspicious of the cameras and a modem on the robot.
Meller said he offered to remove the modem, but would need to keep the cameras, which were used to allow Ai-Da’s paintings.
“She’s a robot artist, let’s be clear about that. She’s not a spy,” Meller told the Guardian.
Ai-da, the robot that makes art — Photo: Disclosure
The robot was taken to Egypt to be one of the attractions of a contemporary art exhibition presented by the consulting firm Art d’Égypte and by the ministries of tourism and foreign affairs of Egypt.
The creator of Ai-Da said that the release took place after the collaboration of the consultancy and the United Kingdom Embassy in Cairo, the Egyptian capital. The embassy told the BBC that “it is happy to see that robot artist Ai-Da has been cleared through customs.”
The head of Ai-Da, a humanoid robot capable of drawing people using bionic eyes and hands. — Photo: REUTERS/Matthew Stock
