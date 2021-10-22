Astronomers capture an image of a white dwarf star that ‘turns on’ and ‘goes out’ with astonishing speed

A fast-rotating white dwarf, called LAMOST J0240 + 1952, was located in the constellation Aries, 2,000 light-years away, and went into turmoil because of its ongoing relationship with a red dwarf star that revolves around it. .

Just like the water that makes a waterwheel spin, the gas that falls from the red star makes the white dwarf spin every 25 seconds, beating the former champion, HD 49798, by five seconds. The typical white dwarf takes hours or days to make a complete rotation.

The discovery was made on August 7, when astronomer Ingrid Pelisoli, from University of Warwick in Coventry, England, and his colleagues detected a periodic flicker of light from the dark pair.

The blip repeated every 24.93 seconds, revealing the white dwarf star’s record rotation period, the researchers reported on Aug. 26 in arXiv.org.

The star’s only known rival is an even faster rotating object in orbit with the blue star HD 49798. But the nature of this fast rotator is unclear, with some recent studies saying it’s probably a neutron star rather than a dwarf. White.

