Atento says data center operation resumed after cyber attack | Technology

The call center company Atento said on Thursday (21) that the operation of its data center was re-established and that services are being resumed after the cyberattack identified on Sunday (17). According to the company, the system was stopped to protect data.

“The company reinforces that the threat was quickly contained and in the first 24 hours it was possible to start providing service with limitations for some customers. At this point, data center operations have already resumed and the company will begin to progressively resume more services”, he says Watch out for a note.

Also according to the company, the priority at first was “to ensure the protection and integrity of data and systems of its customers”.

“In order to prevent any risk to its customers, the impacted systems were proactively isolated at Atento and connections with customers in Brazil were also suspended. This was the reason that caused the interruption of the service”.

Atento also stated that investigations into the cyberattack are ongoing and that it works with “consultants and the competent authorities to assess the impact of the incident on business and take appropriate action”.

Other cyber attacks

Atento has joined other companies that have suffered cyber attacks in recent weeks. Among them are Porto Seguro and CVC, which were targets of threats in October.

Atento did not reveal the type of attack that affected its systems. One type of attack that has affected many companies is ransomware, in which malicious files infiltrate systems, encrypt servers and demand a ransom to allow access.

Among the companies affected by ransomware is JBS, which said it paid $11 million to release its systems.

According to Valor Econômico newspaper, the rescue virus also affected companies such as Natura & Co, Braskem, Cosan, Embraer, Prudential, Westwing, Grupo Fleury and Lojas Renner.

