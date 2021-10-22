Atlético listens to VAR audios on CBF and obtains guarantee of the end of the Brazilian on December 9th – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Cantini / Agência Galo / Atlético



The president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, was this Thursday at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), in Rio de Janeiro, to discuss two matters: arbitration and calendar. Recently, the club complained of unmarked penalties in matches against Santos and Atlético-GO and was opposed to the postponements of matches in the Brazilian Championship.

The vice president, José Murilo Procópio, and two members of the collegiate body: Ricardo Guimarães and Renato Salvador were also in the Alvinegra delegation.

In the first meeting, Sérgio Coelho met with the interim president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, the director of competitions, Manoel Flores, and one of the vices of the entity, Castellar Guimarães Neto, former president of the FMF. The subject was the fulfillment of the end of the Brazilian Championship, as Atlético do not want more games to be postponed so as not to stretch the current season even further.

“Before, Brasileirão would end on December 5th. Now, it’s gone to December 9th. The first game of the Copa do Brasil final will be on December 12th and the second on December 15th. What we came to ask is for the Brasileirão calendar to be respected this time so that there are no more changes”, said Sérgio Coelho in an interview with reporter Wellington Campos, from Itatiaia Radio.

“And we, clubs that have games in arrears, let us fulfill the games in arrears until December 9th. We received from them the guarantee that there will be no more changes in the calendar”, he added.

At the second meeting, Atlético’s delegation met with the president of the CBF arbitration commission, Leonardo Gaciba, as well as Sérgio Corrêa, Cláudio Vinícius Cerdeira and Alicio Pena Júnior, members of the team.

The athletic directors had access to the audios of the communication between the VAR and the field referee in the matches against Santos and Atlético-GO. In both games, Galo complained of unmarked penalties.

“We bring to them the concern with the criteria adopted by the referees. They do not always adopt the same criteria. This has harmed us as it was in the game against Atlético-GO and against Santos. We took the opportunity to see the moves of these two games and also listen to the audios of the VAR talking to the field referee. We discussed this matter at length, we made it clear that we will be attentive and we continue to be concerned so that we are not harmed”, he concluded.

