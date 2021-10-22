Augusto swallows pride and declares himself to Leopoldina· TV News

Augusto (Gil Torres) will swallow his wounded pride at not being chosen as Isabel’s (Giulia Gayoso) husband and confess his passion for Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After much reluctance, the prince will ask for the hand of the youngest of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) in marriage in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes planned to air from the chapter on Monday (25) , Teresa Cristina’s eldest daughter (Leticia Sabatella) will choose Gastão (Daniel Torres) and will make Augusto furious. Although the German prince has more affinities and interest in the youngest of the family, he will be morally hurt for having lost the competition.

“I absolutely refuse to marry Princess Leopoldina, Your Majesty! I will not accept a consolation prize,” the boy will tell the girl’s parents. “The fact is that, in the letter you sent to my mother, your majesty was quite explicit about the purpose of my coming here: to marry the imperial princess of Brazil. And that was the purpose of my trip and the commitment I made to my family,” he will add.

Leopoldina will be devastated and will even ask Luisa (Mariana Ximenes) for help. “Don’t let him go away, please,” the girl will plead. The Countess of Barral will scold the prince and tell him that he has hurt the girl too much, that at this point she will have a new suitor.

The boy will go after the princess in the palace and claim that his family would never allow him to marry her. The girl will be devastated, and when she sees her daughter in that condition, Teresa will team up with Luisa to find a way to bring the two together.

The plan will work and, later on in the Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão serial, Augusto will finally decide to confess his love and go ask Leopoldina to marry him.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

