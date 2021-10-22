Australia gives R$ 4.2 million for information about a missing 4-year-old girl

Australian authorities offered, on Thursday (21), one million Australian dollars (about R$ 4.2 million) in exchange for information about the disappearance of a four-year-old girl last weekend, amidst suspicions of a possible kidnapping.

Little Cleo Smith disappeared early Saturday (16) from her family’s tent at a remote camp in Western Australia, in a tourist spot on the coast.

After six days of unsuccessful searches by land, sea and air, the police acknowledged that they “urgently needed” the help of the population.

“Someone in our community knows what happened to Cleo. Someone has information that can help,” said West Australian State Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch.

“Now there are a million reasons why you need to step forward,” he added, addressing the potential insider.

Detective Rod Wilde said the investigation led to the belief that “the girl was taken out of the tent”.

“We are hopeful that we will find Cleo alive. But we have great fears for her safety.”

Cleo Smith’s disappearance attracted national attention, and several Australians expressed their solidarity with the family.

Her mother, Ellie, said she got up at 6:00 am (local time) and found the tent open, and her eldest daughter was not there.

In an interview with a local media outlet on Wednesday (20), she asked the Australians for help to “bring the little girl back home”.