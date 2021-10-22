Avaí x Cruzeiro: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

+ CLICK and check the Brazilian Series B table

O Hawaii guaranteed another round in the G-4 with the CRB draw, at the opening of the round, but he doesn’t want to settle down and has his eye on the three points against Fox. If he wins as home team, he jumps to third place and increases his chances of accessing the first division.

O cruise faces the match as the last breath in the fight for access. In the last round, the team tied with Botafogo, by 0-0, in Belo Horizonte and, in the sequence, had a troubled week with players’ strike because of back wages. Team from Minas Gerais has 39 points and is in 12th position. Luxembourg is suspended, and Mauricio Copertino is in charge.

Streaming: SporTV and Premiere, with narration by Jaime Júnior, comments by Paulo Nunes and reporting by Marcelo Siqueira.

Avaí – Technician: Claudinei Oliveira

The azurra commander has the return of midfielders Bruno Silva and Wesley, who were suspended in the last round. The tendency is for Bruno to return to the team to play alongside Lourenço and Jean Cléber in midfield. In attack, Getúlio is recovered from injury, but disputes position with Romulo, holder against Confiança. He even scored the team’s goal in the defeat in Aracaju.

Probable team: Gledson; Edilson, Alemão, Concrete and Diego Renan; Bruno Silva, Lourenço and Jean Cléber; Vinícius Leite, Copete and Romulo (Getúlio).

Embezzlement: Vinícius Jaú (transition).

Hanging: Alemão, Concrete, Diego Renan, Getúlio, Iury, Jean Martim, João Lucas, Lourenço, Marcos Serrato and Renato.

+ Check out more Avaí news

Cruise – Technician: Maurício Copertino

Cruzeiro had a troubled week. The players announced a strike and spent four days without training. The return took place last Sunday, but salaries are still late for the cast and employees. On the field, the team will have the return of Bruno José, Wellington Nem, Flávio and Marcinho, who were in the DM. Besides them, Ariel Cabral and Ramon return from suspension. Who is out is Giovanni and Adriano, as well as coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, all suspended. Midfielder Claudinho, with Covid-19, doesn’t play either. The team will be in charge of assistant Maurício Copertino.

Probable team: Fabius; Rômulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Flávio (Ariel Cabral), Lucas Ventura and Marcinho; Bruno José, Vitor Leque and Marcelo Moreno (Thiago).

Who is out: Luxembourg, Giovanni and Adriano (suspended); Claudinho (Covid-19).

hanging: Léo Santos, Marcinho, Rafael Sobis and Thiago.

+ Read more Cruise news