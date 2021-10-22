avoid the disease that affects 15 million Brazilians

Today, October 20th, is the World and National Osteoporosis Day. A symbolic date to alert the population about the risks, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis. A disease that, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), affects approximately 15 million Brazilians.











© Shutterstock

Lifestyle is key to prevention





According to the Ministry of Health, osteoporosis is a disease that causes the progressive loss of bone mass, leaving the skeleton weak and susceptible to fractures. The problem affects mostly men and women over 60 years of age.

osteoporosis prevention

However, prevention against the development of the disease is mainly based on a healthy lifestyle. The practice of physical activities and a balanced diet are the greatest allies of bone health.

“Calcium, vitamin D and protein are essential nutrients for good bone health at any stage of life. Each one, in specific amounts, play important roles in the development and maintenance of strong bones”, says the head of nutrition at the Dante Pazanesse Institute, Dr. Daniel Magnoni. “The warning sign lights up when we don’t meet the daily needs of vitamins and minerals and we are more vulnerable to fractures and injuries”, he adds.

See below the main preventive recommendations of the Ministry of Health:

– Increase calcium intake with the consumption of milk and dairy products;

– Sunbathe to maintain adequate levels of vitamin D;

– Perform regular physical activities (keep muscles strong also improves balance and prevents falls);

– Avoid alcohol and cigarette consumption;

– Do not exaggerate the consumption of salt;

Treatment

However, if osteoporosis is diagnosed, the correct treatment can control the disease and allow the patient to have a good quality of life. “It has been proven that some supplements, in addition to strengthening bones, improve the absorption and retention of calcium in the body. Today, in addition to drops and pills, there is a new generation of products in the form of gum, capable of meeting nutritional needs in a single daily dose,” says Dr. Magnoni.

It is also essential to structure the house to prevent falls and, in this way, reduce the risk of fracture. But beware: only a doctor can diagnose and prescribe treatment for cases of osteoporosis. The best way to avoid complications is to perform periodic examinations and proper follow-up.