‘Bad joke’ says truck driver leader about aid

The president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, one of the main leaders of the truck drivers movement in the country, harshly criticized the statements made on Thursday, 21, by President Jair Bolsonaro, to create a “benefit ” of R$ 400 per month to truck drivers, to compensate for the increase in diesel.

“I think it was a joke he (Bolsonaro) made… or is it true? This is a bad joke. The truck driver doesn’t want alms, he wants dignity, he wants the commitments that were made and that have not come out until today of paper,” said Landim, known among truck drivers as “Chorão”.

Wallace Landim has transit within the government and was present at several meetings with the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, to discuss measures aimed at the category. The institutional relationship took place over a good period and the government, at other times, managed to quell strike movements in the sector. Now the tone is different.

“We want something concrete, not a smokescreen. The class has already given 15 days for the government to bring something concrete, but that didn’t come. We are grateful for the president’s joke, but we are working on unifying the category’s agenda and the stoppage for the day November 1st is maintained, we continue with the mobilization”, he commented.

The truckers move to hold a general strike on November 1st. The threat of a lack of fuel and the successive prices promoted by Petrobras are the main complaints in the sector. “We are trying to believe, we had several meetings, but we realized that nothing came out of the paper and the category can’t stand to wait any longer. We can’t take it anymore, we’re on the brink of the abyss. Enough of that,” said the Abrava truck driver, which brings together about 35 thousand members.

A top government minister stated that, in fact, the declaration made by Bolsonaro to launch a “truck bag”, without detailing how this would be done and, mainly, where the money would come from, was an action extremely unwelcome by the sector and by all economic agents. “Numbers will be presented in the coming days, we are going to serve autonomous truck drivers. Around 750,000 truck drivers will receive help to offset the increase in diesel,” stated the president, during participation in an event in Sertânia (PE).