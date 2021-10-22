Banks see stronger interest rate hike next week and Selic above 10% in 2022 | Economy

Three more large financial institutions revised upward their projections for the Selic increase to be promoted by the Central Bank next week, now with an increase of at least 125 basis points on the radar after the strong round of worsening in the balance of risks to inflation after the concrete threat of a hole in the spending ceiling.

The wave of adjustments was dictated by the perception of a worsening scenario for public accounts – which impacts inflation – after the government pressed for an increase in Auxílio Brasil (new Bolsa Família) partly funded with resources outside the spending ceiling.

Bolsonaro advisers seek name to replace Paulo Guedes

UBS BB was the most aggressive so far and started to see interest rate hikes of 150 basis points in the last two Copom meetings in 2021, compared to 100 basis points each in the previous scenario.

With more tightening contracted for the beginning of 2022, the economy’s basic interest rate would end next year at 10.25% nominal, the highest level since July 2017 and 825 basis points above the historical low of 2% that prevailed between August 2020 and March 2021. The Selic is currently at 6.25%.

“Whatever it takes is, in fact, whatever it takes,” said UBS BB in a report, referring to the recent statement by BC president Roberto Campos Neto that the autarchy will do “whatever it takes” for the anchoring inflation in the medium and long term.

The evolution of the Selic rate Since 2017, in % per year Source: Central Bank

Also on Thursday, Morgan Stanley raised to 125 basis points its forecast of monetary tightening at the next Copom meeting. For the financial institution, “125 bps is now the new 100 bps” – referring to the BC’s indication not to aggressively anticipate increases.

For Morgan, however, now to be tougher on monetary policy would be to raise interest rates by 150 basis points – a number priced on the DI curve. The bank says it will monitor four main items.

Any clue as to the magnitude of the pace of the upcoming December meeting will be in focus, as will whether Copom members will explicitly mention the specific risks of the fiscal regime – stemming from the possible weakening of Brazil’s main fiscal anchor – rather than the more moderate mention of risks to public accounts that they normally include in communications.

In addition, attention is also turned to the BC’s inflation projections for next year, with new exchange, interest and energy price assumptions, as well as to the deterioration of inflation expectations and core indicators since the previous meeting.

The magnitude of the 125bps rise for next week is now also predicted by Credit Suisse, which calculates yet another 125bps rise in December and two further hikes in early 2022 — the first of 100bps. base and the second of 75 basis points, taking the Selic to 10.5% at the end of next year.

“Although the final decision (on the spending ceiling) is yet to be seen, in our opinion both solutions (to the impasse) represent a change in Brazil’s fiscal situation and a worsening of fundamentals and will require more assertive policy action to anchor inflation expectations and reduce the current level of inflation to the center of the target,” Credit Suisse said in a statement.