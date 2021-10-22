Barcelona plans to offer astronomical amounts to hire Kylian Mbappé, says newspaper

Barcelona is going through a bad phase on the field, but still dreams of better days. And for that, according to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, the Catalan club wants to try to convince Kylian Mbappé to leave Real Madrid aside and settle with the Camp Nou team.

The publication states that Barça is willing to offer the player astronomical amounts of money. Since they wouldn’t have to pay Paris Saint-Germain at all, as Mbappé’s contract expires at the end of the current season, the Catalans are said to be planning to pay €90m (£591m) in gloves to the striker. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are said to be considering offering “only” €50m ($328m) in gloves to the striker.

In addition, the Catalan board also considers that it could offer a higher salary than Real Madrid to the French striker. Barça has already highlighted the intermediary Pini Zahavi, responsible for negotiating Neymar’s visit to the PSG, to participate in the negotiation.

Mbappé has what it takes to leave PSG at the end of the current season. And they continue to play good games: in 13 matches with the club, they had six goals and eight assists in 2021/22.