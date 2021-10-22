Before questioned, Marquinhos Gabriel highlights growth in Vasco with Diniz: “It gave me a lot of confidence” | Vasco

Marquinhos Gabriel is one of the main pieces of the scheme implemented by coach Fernando Diniz in Vasco’s current phase, he is responsible for building the offensive plays of the team, which has been growing in Serie B. But it was not always like this, throughout the championship, the player faced moments of irregularity, with protests from the fans.

In a press conference this Thursday, the midfielder attributed his evolution, above all, to the arrival of Diniz.

– I’m a guy who asks me a lot in games, in training. When I get something wrong, I know I got it wrong, and I’ll try to get it right next time. I know that fans have their heart to see things, but here we have a lot of conviction about what has been done. Our evolution after Diniz arrived here is very big. Individually, for me he was very important. It gave me and the whole team a lot of confidence.

1 of 2 Marquinhos Gabriel – Vasco x Londrina – Campeonato Brasileiro Série B — Photo: André Durão Marquinhos Gabriel – Vasco x Londrina – Campeonato Brasileiro Série B — Photo: André Durão

At the moment, Marquinhos has been playing as a more defensive midfielder, to give the team a better way out. The change has represented an evolution in the construction of attacking plays, in the approximation between players, and triangulations. On the other hand, Marquinhos admits that the team needs a better recovery, and that this is a focus of the coach’s work.

– I think it’s a very clear question for us. Let’s seek victory, but with balance. We will attack, but what we have most issues to resolve is the defensive part. We know that we’re going to create moves, it’s the system that Diniz uses, but what concerns the most is the recomposition. Diniz has hit that key. If there is no recovery, we will play badly. We have to defend well there in Recife to seek victory – he considered.

Next Sunday, Vasco will face Náutico, away from home, in a direct dispute in the table. The team from Pernambuco, ranked ninth, has 44 points, just two less than the Vasco team, who are in sixth position. A defeat could be fatal to Vasco’s plans to seek access.

– Nautico is a team that marks a lot. In the first round, it made our actions difficult. We’ve been working hard, we have some more training to get details right and get there on Sunday for a big decision – he concluded.