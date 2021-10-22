Best Selling Electronics on Amazon

It’s time to check out the best-selling and featured electronics on Amazon. This is a great opportunity to get to know some of the most requested products on the site that can make up your work or home environment, in addition to renewing your digital devices. Highlights include the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB, the Poco X3 Pro Smartphone and the Lenovo Ultrafine Ideapad Notebook.

Below, the IGN Brazil highlights five electronics on Amazon’s best seller list*. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations.

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB

The lightest and thinnest Kindle Paperwhite ever released. With the 300 ppi anti-glare screen, you can read like you would on paper, even in bright sunlight. Now waterproof, it’s been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water and doubles the storage space with 8GB.

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB costs R$474.05 on Amazon.

Smartphone Poco X3 PRO

The Poco X3 Pro features FHD resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 6.67 inch IPS LCD screen. Another important highlight is the presence of the Snapdragon 860 processor combined with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In addition, it has four rear cameras – 48 MP main lens – and 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Smartphone Poco X3 PRO costs R$1,989.00 on Amazon.

Lenovo Ultrathin notebook ideapad S145

The Lenovo ideapad S145 features a sophisticated, lightweight and compact design, 15.6″ anti-glare Full HD screen for more visual comfort and image definition. A perfect notebook for productivity and entertainment with ultra-fast WiFi AC and numeric keypad, it also has a large screen opening. 180 degrees for more flexibility and ease of use.

Notebook Lenovo Ultrathin ideapad S145 costs BRL 3,229.99 on Amazon.

Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

Echo Dot is the most successful smart speaker. Voice-controlled with Alexa and it’s perfect for any environment. You can request music, news, information and more. Plus call friends and family and control compatible smart home devices with your voice.

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) costs R$331.55 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Tablet

The Smasung Galaxy Tab A7 Tablet has a Modern design and look, in addition to a sophisticated metal finish. Its 10-inch screen ensures a clear picture and its long-lasting 7040 mAh battery lets you watch whatever you want for hours and hours.

Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 costs R$1,569.00 on Amazon.

*Buying from the links above, the IGN Brazil receives a share.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil at the Youtube and visit our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch.