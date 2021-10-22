BH councilors meet after Kalil’s audios are released in CPI; impeachment is on the agenda – Horizons

Belo Horizonte councilors are meeting at the City Council, this Thursday (21st) afternoon, to discuss the repercussion of the audios presented during the Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), involving the capital’s mayor, Alexandre Kalil (PSD). A possible opening of an impeachment process is under discussion.

Approximately 20 parliamentarians are gathered in the room of the president of the CMBH, Nely Aquino (We can). The meeting started in the early afternoon, right after the release of the audios made by the former chief of staff of Kalil, Alberto Lage, during face-to-face session.

The recordings suggest that bus managers from Belo Horizonte would be paying for the defense of former president of BHTrans, Célio Bouzada. His defense is made by the office of Hermes Vilchez Guerrero, who was appointed this Thursday to the Public Ethics Council of the city.

In one of the audios, Kalil advises Lage not to testify against Bouzada, as bus managers could pay lawyers to have the former chief of staff sued in court. Understand.

